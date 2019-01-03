Gatwick and Heathrow airports order military-grade anti-drone equipment: The Times

(Reuters) - London’s Gatwick and Heathrow airports have ordered military-grade anti-drone defenses worth “several million pounds” after drones caused three days of disruption at Gatwick last month, the Times newspaper reported on Thursday.
Transport minister Chris Grayling met police, aviation and defense chiefs early on Thursday to discuss the issue, the report bit.ly/2R6mmmN said.
The airports did not immediately comment on the report.
