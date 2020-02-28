UK court says judgments in case between Dubai ruler and ex-wife should be published

Princess Haya bint Al Hussein, the wife of Dubai's Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and her lawyer Baroness Fiona Shackleton arrive at the High Court in London, Britain, February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

LONDON (Reuters) - London’s Court of Appeal ruled on Friday that two judgments in the legal battle between Dubai’s ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, and his former wife over the wardship of their two children should be made public.

Mohammed had said that the judgments of Andrew McFarlane, president of London’s High Court Family Division, in the case involving Princess Haya bint al-Hussein, half-sister of Jordan’s King Abdullah, were wrong in law and should not be publicized.

The three Court of Appeal judges agreed that McFarlane’s rulings should not be made public in the meantime, saying Mohammed could apply for permission to appeal to the Supreme Court.