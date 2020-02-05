UK new car sales in January down 7% year-on-year

LONDON (Reuters) - British new car registrations in January fell 7.3% year on year to 61,717, reversing a pick-up in late December, industry figures showed on Wednesday.
The fall was led by a drop of nearly 14% in private consumers’ car purchases, while business sales were more resilient, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said.
“The new car market is a key driver of the UK’s overall economy, so another month of decline is unsettling. Consumer confidence is not returning to the market,” SMMT CEO Mike Hawes said.
