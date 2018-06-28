Pay deals by UK firms rise slightly this year: BoE survey

LONDON (Reuters) - Pay deals awarded by British companies so far this year are slightly higher than a year ago, a Bank of England survey of businesses showed on Thursday.

The Governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney arrives to deliver the Financial Stability Report at the Bank of England in the City of London, Britain, June 27, 2018. Matt Dunham/Pool via Reuters

“Pay settlements were generally a little higher this year compared with 2017, averaging 2.5-3.5 pct,” the BoE’s latest survey collated by its regional representatives said.

“That was attributed to a combination of a tighter labor market and recent above-target CPI inflation.”

The BoE is watching closely for signs of improved wage growth as officials figure out when next to raise interest rates.

A separate BoE survey of companies’ chief financial officers showed they now on average expect that Brexit will eventually deliver a bigger hit to sales than they thought a year ago of around 3 percent, compared with 2 percent previously, though results vary widely across firms.