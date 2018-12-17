Business News
December 17, 2018 / 9:58 AM / Updated 15 minutes ago

UK student loan sales will no longer flatter public finances - ONS

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - A man wears a 'mortar board' hat as he relaxes on a deckchair following a graduation ceremony for students at University of Brighton in Brighton, southern Britain, August 3, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s statistics agency said on Monday it would change the treatment of billions of pounds of student loans next year, so that the public finances are no longer flattered by the government selling the loans to private investors.

The government will also have to recognize upfront when it lends money to students that a large portion of them will never earn enough money to fully repay the loans and accrued interest, the Office for National Statistics said.

Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Sarah Young

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.