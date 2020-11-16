UK to publish 'green revolution' plan this week, Sunak says

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak speaks at the House of Commons in London, Britain, October 22, 2020. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will this week publish his plan for a so-called “green revolution”, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday.

Asked if the government would be charging people to use the roads, Sunak said: “I wouldn’t comment on future fiscal policy but this week the prime minister will be publishing our plan actually for our “green revolution” as he likes to describe it.”