A worker arrives at his office in the Canary Wharf business district in London, Britain February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British business confidence slid in February to its lowest level since June 2016, the month of the Brexit vote, a survey showed on Thursday, adding to other signs that Brexit uncertainty is hurting companies.

Business confidence fell by 15 points to 4 percent in February, according to the Lloyds Bank Business Barometer. The services sector, which accounts for the bulk of British economic output, accounted for the biggest fall in morale.