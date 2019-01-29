UK's Hammond says will deliver Spring statement on March 13

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond arrives in Downing Street, after Parliament rejected Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal, in London, Britain, January 16, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister Philip Hammond said on Tuesday he would deliver the government’s Spring statement update on his budget plans on March 13, shortly before Britain is due to leave the European Union just over two weeks later.

Hammond, speaking in parliament, said the statement was not intended to be a major fiscal event but he had the option to make it one if needed.

He has previously said Britain’s economy might need help from the government - such as higher spending or lower taxes - in the event of Brexit shock.