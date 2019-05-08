UK annual house price growth hits two-year high in April: Halifax

FILE PHOTO: Property sale signs are seen outside of a group of newly built houses in west London, Britain, November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British annual house price growth picked up by more than expected last month to hit its highest in over two years, figures from mortgage lender Halifax showed on Wednesday.

House prices in the three months to April stood 5.0 percent higher than a year ago, the strongest growth since February 2017, following a 2.6 percent rise in the three months to March.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to an annual increase of 4.5 percent in the three months to April.