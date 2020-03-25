UK house price growth slowed in January: ONS

FILE PHOTO: Houses are seen painted in various colours in a residential street in London, Britain, May 15, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - British house price growth slowed in January, before the coronavirus began to hit Britain, after rising at its fastest rate in 11 months in December, official data showed on Wednesday.

House prices in January were 1.3% higher than a year earlier, slowing from a 1.7% increase in December, the Office for National Statistics said.

“Over the past three years, there has been a general slowdown in UK house price growth, driven mainly by a slowdown in the south and east of England,” the ONS said.