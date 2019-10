FILE PHOTO: Houses are seen painted in various colours in a residential street in London, Britain, May 15, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British house prices rose at the slowest pace in more than six years in September, mortgage lender Halifax said on Monday in a latest sign of how Brexit is weighing on the housing market.

House prices rose 1.1% year-on-year after a 1.8% rise in August, Halifax said.

On the month, house prices fell 0.4%, after a 0.2% rise in August.