FILE PHOTO: Houses are seen painted in various colours in a residential street in London, Britain, May 15, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - British house prices saw a “mini-boom” as the market reopened following the coronavirus lockdown, mortgage lender Halifax said on Friday.

House prices rose 1.6% month-on-month, the biggest rise this year after being flat in June, Halifax said.

Compared with a year ago, prices were 3.8% higher - the largest annual increase since January.