FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
May 8, 2018 / 7:46 AM / Updated 15 minutes ago

UK housing market cools unexpectedly in April: Halifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British house price growth unexpectedly cooled in April, mortgage lender Halifax said on Tuesday, adding to signs of weakness in the housing market and the consumer economy more broadly.

A couple view properties for sale in an estate agents window in London, Britain August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

British house prices were up 2.2 percent last month compared with the same period a year ago, compared with 2.7 percent in March and undercutting all forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists that had pointed to a reading of 3.3 percent.

On the month, prices fell 3.1 percent after a 1.6 percent rise in March, again weaker than all forecasts.

“Housing demand has softened in the early months of 2018, with both mortgage approvals and completed home sales edging down,” Halifax managing director Russell Galley said.

Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Michael Holden

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.