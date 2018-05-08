UK housing market cools unexpectedly in April: Halifax

LONDON (Reuters) - British house price growth unexpectedly cooled in April, mortgage lender Halifax said on Tuesday, adding to signs of weakness in the housing market and the consumer economy more broadly.

A couple view properties for sale in an estate agents window in London, Britain August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

British house prices were up 2.2 percent last month compared with the same period a year ago, compared with 2.7 percent in March and undercutting all forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists that had pointed to a reading of 3.3 percent.

On the month, prices fell 3.1 percent after a 1.6 percent rise in March, again weaker than all forecasts.

“Housing demand has softened in the early months of 2018, with both mortgage approvals and completed home sales edging down,” Halifax managing director Russell Galley said.