UK public inflation expectations cool in November: BoE survey

FILE PHOTO: A statue is silhouetted against the Bank of England in the City of London, Britain, December 12, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

LONDON (Reuters) - The British public’s expectations for inflation in the coming year eased last month, a Bank of England survey showed on Friday, matching similar reports from other surveys.

The BoE’s inflation attitudes survey showed expectations for inflation over the coming 12 months cooled to 3.1% from 3.3% in August.

But for five years ahead, inflation expectations rebounded to 3.6% from 3.1%, which had been the lowest level since November 2016.

The survey of 2,078 people was conducted by market research company TNS for the BoE between Nov. 1 and Nov. 5.