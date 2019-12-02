UK public inflation expectations dip in November: Citi/YouGov

FILE PHOTO: Shoppers are reflected in a shop window as they walk along Oxford Street on the last Saturday before Christmas, in London December 21, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - The British public’s expectations for inflation over the next 12 months fell to their lowest level since June, a survey by polling company YouGov for U.S. bank Citi showed on Monday.

Year-ahead inflation expectations edged down to 2.6%, returning to the average level since the Brexit referendum in 2016, from 2.7% in October, while those for the next five to 10 years also dipped to 3.0% from 3.1%.

YouGov conducted the poll of 2,037 people on Nov. 25 and 26.