August 30, 2019 / 6:38 AM / Updated 30 minutes ago

UK public inflation expectations rise to highest since 2013: Citi/Yougov

LONDON (Reuters) - British households’ expectations for inflation in the year ahead rose in August to their highest level since 2013, possibly reflecting the rising chance of a no-deal Brexit, a survey from U.S. bank Citi and pollsters YouGov showed on Friday.

The public expects inflation over the next 12 months to rise to 3.2%, up from 2.9% in July.

“Such high levels have previously usually been associated with high energy prices,” economists at Citi said in a research note.

“However, in the absence of those at the moment, the increase could be driven by rising chances of a rupture with the EU on Oct. 31, which could lead to higher consumer prices via tariffs, supply disruptions and weaker sterling.”

Reporting by Andy Bruce

