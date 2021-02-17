UK inflation ticks up before expected acceleration in spring

LONDON (Reuters) - British inflation edged up in January as locked-down consumers paid more for food and sellers of furniture and other household goods offered smaller-than-usual New Year discounts to people seeking to spruce up their homes.

FILE PHOTO: People walk along Oxford Street as shops remain closed under Tier 4 restrictions, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, December 26, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

The annual 0.7% increase in consumer prices is expected to gather speed in the coming months - pushed up by the end of an emergency tax break and possibly the impact of Brexit - and might go above the Bank of England’s 2.0% target this year.

Economists said there was little pressure on the central bank to think about scaling back its stimulus plans.

However, yields on 10- and 30-year British government bonds extended their recent climb and hit their highest since March 2020 as investors prepare for higher inflation and more fiscal stimulus in the United States.

“Inflation rose slightly in January, with food prices increasing. Household goods also pushed up prices with less discounting this year on items such as bedding and settees,” ONS statistician Jonathan Athow said.

Analysts polled by Reuters had mostly thought the consumer price index would hold at December’s 0.6% increase.

Food and drink prices rose by 0.6% between December and January - compared with a 0.2% fall over the same period a year earlier - and furniture and household goods dropped by 1.5%, a smaller decline than a fall of 3.3% a year earlier.

By contrast, clothing and footwear prices fell by the most between December and January in seven years as retailers, with their stores closed, tried to offload stock.

The impact of the pandemic on Britons’ shopping habits led to a re-weighting of the basket of goods and services that the Office for National Statistics uses to calculate inflation.

Food and furniture now have a bigger impact on the index while air fares and cinema tickets now count for less.

The ONS said the overall impact of the change had no significant effect on the CPI.

INFLATION TO RISE, BOE TO WAIT

British inflation has been below the BoE’s 2% target since mid-2019 and came close to zero last year as the economy tanked.

The BoE expects it will accelerate in the spring as last year’s emergency cut in value-added tax for the hospitality sector expires and global oil prices rise on expectations of recovery.

But the BoE has stressed it will be in no hurry to start removing its huge stimulus.

Yael Selfin, an economist at KPMG, said inflation might remain below 2% in 2021 and 2022, “allowing for a longer period of low interest rates to support the economic recovery.”

Economists think prices of some imports will rise because of Britain’s new, less open trading relationship with the European Union which led to disruption and delays at ports last month.

The ONS said it saw no evidence that Brexit-related custom fees and transport costs pushed up consumer prices in January.

But Samuel Tombs, at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said higher annual price rises for furniture and household appliances might reflect higher shipping and Brexit-related costs.

A core version of the CPI, excluding volatile fuel and food prices, held steady at 1.4%.

Factory gate prices fell again, dropping by 0.2% on the year, while the measure for core output prices rose by 1.4%.