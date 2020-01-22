Optimism in UK factories rises to highest since 2014, but activity weak: CBI

LONDON, (Reuters) - Optimism in British factories hit an almost six-year high in the three months to January, according to a survey that chimed with other signs of a post-election bounce in mood, although activity remained weak.

The Confederation of British Industry’s quarterly gauge of manufacturing optimism rose to +23 in January from -44 in October, its highest level since April 2014.

Still, orders and output remained muted, adding to questions about whether a jump in optimism since Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s landslide election win last month will translate into stronger economic activity.

That is the dilemma that faces Bank of England policymakers who next week will decide whether to cut interest rates.

“This boost to sentiment belies poor trading conditions over the past quarter, with output and orders still declining,” CBI deputy chief economist Anna Leach said.

“If we are to build on this rebound in optimism among UK manufacturers, it is crucial for the UK and EU to establish a trade deal that supports growth in this sector.”