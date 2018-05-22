UK factory orders weakest since Nov 2016 as global economy cools: CBI

(Reuters) - British factory orders declined in May to their lowest level since late 2016, according to a survey that added to signs that manufacturing has weakened from last year as the world economy lost some of its momentum.

FILE PHOTO: A worker checks a TX4 at the end of the production line at the London Taxi Company in Coventry, central England, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples/File Photo

The Confederation of British Industry’s (CBI) monthly order book balance fell to -3 from +4 in April and was weaker than a median forecast of +2 in a Reuters poll of economists.

Nonetheless, the CBI gauge remains above its long-run average of -14.

Factories enjoyed strong growth in 2017, helped by a rise in demand for exports after a fall in the value of the pound that was caused by the 2016 Brexit vote.

But Britain’s manufacturing sector — which accounts for about 10 percent of the overall economy — has slowed this year.

“UK manufacturing has lost some steam since the start of the year, on the back of a softening in both domestic and global growth,” the CBI’s head of economic intelligence Anna Leach said.

“While global economic growth — particularly in the EU — has disappointed in the first quarter of the year, demand from overseas continues to shore up manufacturing activity in the UK, with export order books remaining well above historical average.”