Britain's growth figures "clearly disappointing", says PM May's spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s GDP figures are clearly disappointing but the government is not complacent and is investing billions in infrastructure and the economy, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: People cast long shadows in the winter sunlight as they walk accross a plaza in the Canary Wharf financial district of London, Britain, January 17, 2018. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Britain’s economy slowed much more sharply than expected in the first three months of 2018, figures from Britain’s statistics office showed on Friday.

“The figures today are clearly disappointing, but the fundamentals of our economy our strong. It has grown every year since 2010 and unemployment is at a 40 year low, but we are not complacent,” the spokesman told reporters.

Asked whether uncertainty over Brexit had hurt economic growth, the spokesman said: “Growth was stronger than many expected after the referendum and what the government has been working towards is providing certainty for businesses.”