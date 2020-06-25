More UK employers give staff pay freezes, XpertHR survey says

FILE PHOTO: People walk through the Canary Wharf financial district of London, Britain, December 7, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Pay freezes among British employers are on the rise as they grapple with the fallout from the coronavirus lockdown, a survey showed on Thursday.

Human resources data provider XpertHR said 15% of pay deals in the three months to the end of May offered no increase in wages - almost double the proportion in the three months to April.

“Across the private sector, alongside the many organisations delaying a decision on their annual pay review, the number reverting to a pay freeze is increasing,” XpertHR pay and benefits editor Sheila Attwood said.

“With the potential for redundancies looming, frozen or reduced pay is likely to be used as a way to minimise the number of job losses.”

In the three months to the end of May, XpertHR recorded a 2.2% median basic pay award across the economy, unchanged from the previous period, based on a sample of 243 basic pay awards.