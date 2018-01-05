UK economic productivity up by most since 2011 in the third quarter of 2017

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s economic productivity rose at its fastest rate in over six years during the three months to the end of September, though in absolute terms it is still barely above its level of nearly a decade ago.

Output per hour grew by 0.9 percent in the third quarter of 2017, its first rise since the fourth quarter of 2016 and the biggest increase since the second quarter of 2011, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday.

Unit labor costs - a key driver of medium-term inflation pressures - rose at their slowest annual rate since the second quarter of 2015, increasing by 1.3 percent.