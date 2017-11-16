UK retail sales fall on year for first time since 2013 as inflation and tough comparison weigh

LONDON, (Reuters) - British retail sales recorded their first year-on-year decline since 2013 last month, despite solid growth in volumes from September, as households battled with fast-rising prices.

Shoppers walk past a sale sign in central London, Britain June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain’s Office for National Statistics said October’s 0.3 percent year-on-year fall in sales volumes was the biggest since March 2013 and reflected a very strong performance by retailers in October 2016.

Looking at the three months to October, which smoothes out monthly volatility in the data, sales growth picked up to 0.9 percent from 0.7 percent in the three months to September.

Compared with a year earlier, however, sales volumes in the three months to October were just 1.1 percent higher than the year before, the weakest growth rate since May 2013.

“We are continuing to see an underlying picture of steady growth in retail sales, although this October suffered in comparison with a very strong October in 2016,” ONS statistician Kate Davies said.

Sales in October were stronger than economists had forecast in a Reuters poll, which on average predicted sales would drop 0.6 percent on the year and grow just 0.1 percent on the month. The ONS said monthly sales in fact rose by 0.3 percent.

When the BoE raised interest rates on Nov. 2, it forecast real-terms household consumption growth would slow to 1 percent next year from 1.5 percent predicted for this year as demand shifted towards business investment and exports.

Official data earlier this week showed that consumer price inflation held at a five-year high of 3 percent in October, while regular pay in the three months to September was 0.5 percent lower in real terms than in 2016 - the longest run of falls in almost three years.

Food prices are rising at their fastest rate in four years.

Last week British supermarket group Sainsbury’s (SBRY.L) reported slower quarterly sales growth and a drop in first-half profit, while Marks & Spencer (MKS.L) said it faced stronger headwinds for food sales, as weak consumer spending and intense competition took their toll.

Private-sector surveys have also given a downbeat message on last month’s retail spending. The Confederation of British Industry reported the biggest year-on-year fall in sales since 2009, while the British Retail Consortium said October spending fell by the most since 2008.

The ONS said that retail sales growth in cash terms slowed to an annual 2.8 percent in October, down from 4.6 percent in September and the weakest since June 2016.

The gauge of inflation used in the retail sales data, the retail price deflator, dropped to 3.1 percent in October from 3.3 percent in September.