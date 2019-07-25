Business News
More people visit UK in first-quarter but spending falls: tourism data

FILE PHOTO: Tourists visit central London, Britain, November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Mary Turner/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - More overseas visitors traveled to Britain during the first three months of 2019 compared with a year ago but their spending fell, official data showed on Thursday.

There were 8.0 million visits to Britain from overseas in the first quarter, up 1% year-on-year, the Office for National Statistics said.

Their spending totaled 4.3 billion pounds ($5.4 billion), down 5% on a year ago.

British residents made 13.6 million visits abroad in the first quarter, a 2% increase on a year previously. Their spending was unchanged at 8.5 billion pounds.

