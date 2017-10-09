FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK consumer spending spikes up in September, but trend gloomy: Visa
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 8, 2017 / 11:14 PM / 11 days ago

UK consumer spending spikes up in September, but trend gloomy: Visa

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Shoppers walk along Oxford Street in London, Britain December 18, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo

(This October 8 story has been corrected to show survey was published on Monday, not Friday)

LONDON (Reuters) - British consumer spending jumped in September, but not by enough to halt a year-on-year decline that reflects rising living costs, a survey by payments company Visa showed on Monday.

Consumer spending - adjusted for inflation and seasonal effects - rose by 1.4 percent in September after falling 0.4 percent month on month in August, Visa said, based on its credit and debit card data.

This was the biggest monthly rise since November, but still left overall spending in real terms 0.3 percent below its level a year ago.

Spending has fallen year-on-year for four of the past five months, the longest series of such declines since April 2013.

“Rising living costs, muted wage growth, and ongoing uncertainties surrounding Brexit negotiations and the strength of the UK economy continue to act as drags on household spending,” said Annabel Fiddes, an economist at financial data company IHS Markit, which compiled the data for Visa.

The upbeat tone in September month-on-month data echoed that in figures from the Confederation of British Industry, which reported the biggest annual increase in retail sales in two years in the early part of the month.

But Fiddes said overall expenditure remained on track for its weakest performance in four years.

The Bank of England is looking to see if consumer spending will recover from its weakness in the first half of the year as it prepares to raise interest rates for the first time in more than a decade.

Official data showed household spending rose 1.6 percent year-on-year in the three months to June.

Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.