LONDON (Reuters) - Spending on credit and debit cards during the week to March 18 stood at 81% of its February 2020 pre-lockdown level, an increase of 16 percentage points since the start of the year, official data showed on Thursday.

The proportion of Britain’s workforce who were furloughed remained steady at around 19%, the Office for National Statistics also said.