July 27, 2018 / 11:43 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK says Assange talks ongoing, but not discussed on Ecuador president's visit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Discussions over the future of Julian Assange, who has been holed up in the Ecuadorean embassy in London for six years, are ongoing but the matter was not discussed during a recent visit by Ecuador’s President Lenin Moreno, a British government spokesman said on Friday.

Moreno was in London this week to attend a global disabilities summit.

Speculation about Assange’s future has grown after the Sunday Times newspaper reported senior officials from Ecuador and Britain were talking about how to remove him from the embassy after revocation of his asylum, and a source close to him told Reuters the situation was coming to a head.

Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison

