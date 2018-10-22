St Andrews students lather up for foam fight

ST ANDREWS, Scotland (Reuters) - Hundreds of students at a university in Scotland put down their books and took part in a mass foam fight on Monday, a tradition to welcome the new intake.

Students from St Andrews University are covered in foam as they take part in the traditional 'Raisin Weekend' in the Lower College Lawn, at St Andrews in Scotland, Britain October 22, 2018. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

The first year students at the University of St Andrews wore costumes such as bananas or superheroes as their elder cohorts sent them off armed with shaving foam for the friendly fight labeled “Raisin Monday”.

The name is derived from the gift of raisins which new students traditionally gave their academic mentors as a thank-you for welcoming them.

The university is Scotland’s oldest and its alumni include Britain’s Prince William and his wife Kate.