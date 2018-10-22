FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Lifestyle
October 22, 2018 / 2:09 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

St Andrews students lather up for foam fight

1 Min Read

ST ANDREWS, Scotland (Reuters) - Hundreds of students at a university in Scotland put down their books and took part in a mass foam fight on Monday, a tradition to welcome the new intake.

Students from St Andrews University are covered in foam as they take part in the traditional 'Raisin Weekend' in the Lower College Lawn, at St Andrews in Scotland, Britain October 22, 2018. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

The first year students at the University of St Andrews wore costumes such as bananas or superheroes as their elder cohorts sent them off armed with shaving foam for the friendly fight labeled “Raisin Monday”.

The name is derived from the gift of raisins which new students traditionally gave their academic mentors as a thank-you for welcoming them.

The university is Scotland’s oldest and its alumni include Britain’s Prince William and his wife Kate.

Writing by Patrick Johnston in LONDON; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.