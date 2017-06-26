FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Zealand duo smash egg throwing record
June 26, 2017 / 5:19 PM / 2 months ago

New Zealand duo smash egg throwing record

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A New Zealand duo have cracked the record for the longest throw and catch of an egg.

Nick Hornstein and Robbie Hollander's 81 meter effort was the highlight of the annual World Egg-Throwing Championships, held in the English village of Swaton.

Sunday's event also saw a victory for Canada, with Julie Moen winning the Egg Russian Roulette challenge.

The messy challenge sees two players, sitting opposite each other, taking it in turn to pick from six eggs, five boiled and one raw, and smashing them on their heads. Whoever avoids the raw egg is declared winner.

Writing by Patrick Johnston in London; Editing by Alison Williams

