2 months ago
UK government agrees outline deal with DUP for support: Press Association
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
#World News
June 10, 2017 / 6:55 PM / 2 months ago

UK government agrees outline deal with DUP for support: Press Association

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May's office said on Saturday that Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party had agreed to support her minority government on an informal basis in parliament, the Press Association reported.

The DUP agreed to supporting to the government on a "confidence and supply" basis, which would involve it supporting a Conservative minority government on key votes in parliament but not forming a formal coalition partnership.

May failed to win a majority in the British parliament in an election on Thursday. A deal with the DUP and their 10 lawmakers would give her a workable majority.

May's office had no immediate comment on the PA report.

Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by William Schomberg

