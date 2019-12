FILE PHOTO: Britain's Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell attends a general election campaign event in Birmingham, Britain December 4, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British opposition Labour Party’s John McDonnell said on Sunday he was worried that accusations of failing to tackle anti-Semitism had damaged his party’s election campaign.

“I worry that this has had its effect,” McDonnell told the BBC. “We’ve done everything, I think, we can possibly do, we’ve apologized to the Jewish community.”