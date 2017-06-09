FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 9, 2017 / 6:24 AM / 2 months ago

Aston Martin calls for investment clarity after inconclusive UK election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British luxury carmaker Aston Martin called on politicians to quickly provide rapid reassurances to business so they can continue to invest after a snap election gave no political party an overall majority in parliament.

"We cannot stress strongly enough the need for rapid and decisive policy direction to ensure that business can continue to invest for the long term growth and ensure the global competitiveness of the British economy," Chief Executive Andy Palmer said in a statement on Friday.

"Clarity over our relationship with Europe must be established quickly together with the wider reassurance to our key trading partners that Britain remains a dynamic and thriving business environment," he said.

Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Georgina Prodhan

