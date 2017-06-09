FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Betting markets split over who will be next British PM
#World News
June 9, 2017 / 1:41 AM / 2 months ago

Betting markets split over who will be next British PM

A ballot box is rushed into the counting centre for Britain's general election in Sunderland.Ed Sykes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Betting odds showing punters' views on the next British prime minister are now flitting between Conservative incumbent Theresa May and Labour opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn, after an exit poll on Thursday showed May would fail to win a majority.

Odds from betting exchange Betfair showed Corbyn was likeliest to win for around 40 minutes until around 0105 GMT, before they reverted back to May.

Betting company Ladbrokes still had Corbyn as favorite at 0126 GMT, but Paddy Power showed May still in the lead.

The exit poll predicted the Conservatives would win 314 seats in the 650-member parliament and the leftist opposition Labour Party 266 -- a "hung parliament" with no clear winner.

Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by William James

