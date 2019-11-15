Corbyn's BT plans would be illegal under EU law, UK Conservatives say

Britain's Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn talks with students at Lancaster University regarding the party's plans to deliver fast and free full-fibre broadband across the country if they win the general election, in Lancaster, Britain November 15, 2019.Peter Byrne/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn’s plans to nationalize part of BT to offer people free internet would be illegal under European Union state aid rules, the Conservative Party said.

“Their intervention will almost certainly fly in the face of EU state aid rules under EU law,” the Conservatives said. “Corbyn’s broadband plan will almost certainly be illegal under EU law.”

They added in a statement: “Corbyn’s Labour won’t be able to introduce their scheme unless they ditch their plan to extend Britain’s membership of the EU and abandon their plans to hold a chaotic second referendum.”