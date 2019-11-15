'Crazed Communist scheme,' PM Johnson says of Corbyn's plan for BT

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks as he visits an electric car plant in Warwickshire, Britain November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn’s plan to nationalize BT’s network was a “crazed Communist scheme”.

“We are funding a huge program of investment in our roads, in telecoms, gigabyte broadband, unlike the crazed, crazed Communist scheme that was outlined earlier on today,” Johnson told Conservative Party activists.

Johnson, speaking before a campaign bus emblazoned with the slogan “Get Brexit Done”, said delivering Brexit would clear Britain’s arteries.

“It will be something that clears our arteries, it will unblock our system, it will get us back on our feet and able to take advantage of all the things that we want to get from Brexit,” he said.