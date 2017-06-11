FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
New UK election only alternative to deal with DUP: senior Conservative lawmaker
#World News
June 11, 2017 / 12:47 PM / 2 months ago

New UK election only alternative to deal with DUP: senior Conservative lawmaker

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A fresh election is the only alternative available to British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives other than agreeing a deal with Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party to remain in government, a senior Conservative lawmaker said on Sunday.

Graham Brady, who chairs the influential 1922 committee of Conservative lawmakers, said there was no public appetite for a second election after May's party failed to win a majority in Thursday's vote.

The opposition Labour Party, which did not secure anywhere near enough seats to form a government even with the support of smaller parties, has said it could still seize power.

"There are only two choices. One is for us to get on, in what I think is the responsible way, and try to form a government and try to offer the right kind of responsible leadership that the country needs. The other would be to go back to the country for another general election," Brady told BBC Radio 4.

"I don't detect any desire amongst the British public to go through the whole process of a general election again."

Reporting by Estelle Shirbon and Kylie MacLellan

