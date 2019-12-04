UK's Johnson has 10-point lead over Labour before election: Savanta ComRes poll

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party has a 10-point lead over the opposition Labour Party, according to an opinion poll published by Savanta ComRes on Wednesday, ahead of next week’s election.

Support for the Conservatives stood at 42%, down 1% compared with five days ago. Labour were on 32%, down 1%, the pro-European Union Liberal Democrats were on 12% and other political parties were on 15%.

Savanta ComRes surveyed 2,041 people between Dec. 2 and 3.