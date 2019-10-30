UK's Conservatives hold 8-point lead over Labour in Daily Mail poll

(Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party holds around an 8-point lead over the opposition Labour Party, according to a Survation poll conducted by Daily Mail.

According to the poll, support for the Conservative Party stands at 34% while Labour was at 26% and the pro-European Union Liberal Democrat Party at 19%. Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party was at 12%.

Johnson and Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn will begin election campaigning on Thursday ahead of the Dec. 12 parliamentary election.