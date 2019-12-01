UK Labour leader Corbyn would stop arms sales to Saudi Arabia for use in Yemen

Britain's opposition Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks during a general election campaign event in York, Britain December 1, 2019. REUTERS/Scott Heppell

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Sunday he would stop arms sales to Saudi Arabia for use in Yemen if he wins an election this month.

“Labour will stop arms sales to Saudi Arabia for use in Yemen and work to end the war there, not actively support it as the Conservative government has done,” Corbyn said in a speech setting out Labour’s foreign policy objectives.

“Labour’s new internationalism means we will create a peace and conflict-prevention fund and invest an extra 400 million pounds ($513 million) to expand our diplomatic capacity and increase oversight of arms exports to ensure we’re not fuelling conflicts, as in Yemen and in Israel and the Palestinian territories,” he said in the speech in the northern English city of York.