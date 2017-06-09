FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
June 9, 2017 / 2:14 AM / 2 months ago

Brexit minister Davis: election results show transformation in UK

Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis arrives in Downing Street, London March 29, 2017.Hannah McKay/File photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Brexit minister David Davis said results so far from Thursday's election pointed to a transformation taking place in Britain, but it was too soon to call the result.

"This is a much more disruptive election - all sorts of changes are going on geographically in Scotland, in the north of England," Davis told ITV. "It's rather early to make rash predictions."

Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives were forecast to win 322 seats, the BBC said, more than the 314 predicted by an initial exit poll and closer to the 326 threshold needed to form a majority.

Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

