Conservative leader Boris Johnson and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn are seen during a televised debate ahead of general election in London, Britain, November 19, 2019.

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson shook hands with his rival, opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, during a live television debate on Tuesday as both men agreed to improve the tone of Britain’s political debate.

The two men shook hands after the ITV debate host Julie Etchingham asked: “Will you shake hands to make a pledge to improve politics?”