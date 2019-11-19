Poll shows 'dead heat' after UK election leaders' debate

Conservative leader Boris Johnson and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn are seen during a televised debate ahead of general election in London, Britain, November 19, 2019. Jonathan Hordle/ITV/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. PICTURE AVAILABLE FOR USE ONLY UNTIL DECEMBER 19TH 2019.

LONDON (Reuters) - A snap poll released immediately after a pre-election debate between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn showed a “dead heat”, YouGov said on Tuesday.

A total of 51% of respondents said Johnson performed best overall whilst 49% said Corbyn was stronger, according to figures which excluded those who said they did not know.

“On balance this is probably better for the Labour leader, why? Because a dead heat when you are significantly behind in the polls is probably better news for you that the person who is leading,” said YouGov’s Political Research Manager Chris Curtis.

“It doesn’t seem from these initial numbers to be a game changing moment.”