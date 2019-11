Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson is greeted during a general election campaign trail stop at Thornton-Cleveleys railway station in Manchester, Britain November 15, 2019. Frank Augstein/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party has a 15-point lead over the opposition Labour Party, according to an opinion poll published by the Mail on Sunday ahead of next month’s election.

Support for the Conservatives stood at 45%, up 4%, compared with Labour on 30%, up 1%. The pro-European Union Liberal Democrats were on 11%, down 5%, and the Brexit Party was on 6% unchanged.