Danish finance minister hopes UK election will provide a time-out in Brexit talks

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark's Finance Minister said on Tuesday he hoped the outcome of the British election would lead to a time-out and provide a chance to rethink the direction in which negotiations about the country's decision to leave the European Union are heading.

"After the general election (in the UK) it is very unclear to know exactly what the UK approach to Brexit now will be," Kristian Jensen told a conference.

"I hope that the general election (in the UK) will mean a time-out, a pause in the direction the UK was taking, and a chance to rethink how the UK and EU27 will go forward," the minister added.