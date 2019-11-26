UK Conservatives raised more than Labour in third quarter of 2019

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the launch of the Welsh Conservatives' manifesto in Wrexham, Britain, November 25, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party raised 5.8 million pounds ($7.4 million) from donations and public funds in the third quarter of this year, just beating the opposition Labour Party which raised 5.5 million pounds, official figures showed on Tuesday.

Britain’s electoral watchdog, the Electoral Commission, said the Brexit Party came third, raising 3.4 million pounds in the three months from July 1 to Sept. 30, followed by the Liberal Democrats with 3.3 million pounds.