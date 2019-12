Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson wears protective gear during a visit at Red Bull Racing in Milton Keynes, Britain December 4, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s ruling Conservatives received 3.6 million pounds ($4.62 million) in political donations in the week to Nov. 26, while the main opposition Labour Party received 522,000 pounds, Electoral Commission data showed on Thursday.

The data covers individual donations over 7,500 pounds.