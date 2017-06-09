FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Northern Ireland's DUP considering support for UK PM May's Conservatives: Sky
#World News
June 9, 2017 / 8:29 AM / 2 months ago

Northern Ireland's DUP considering support for UK PM May's Conservatives: Sky

The latest results of Britain's General Election are seen on a screen in London's Canary Wharf financial centre, Britain June 9, 2017.Russell Boyce

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party are considering supporting Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives in parliament after she failed to win a majority in a national election, Sky News reported on Friday, citing sources.

Sky said the DUP, which won 10 seats in Thursday's election and could help May's Conservatives hit the 326 seats needed for a majority, were considering a so-called "confidence and supply" arrangement.

That would involve them supporting a Conservative minority government on key votes in parliament but not forming a formal coalition partnership.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Costas Pitas; editing by William James

