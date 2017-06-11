FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Northern Ireland's DUP says still to reach agreement on supporting UK PM May's government
#World News
June 11, 2017 / 6:32 AM / 2 months ago

Northern Ireland's DUP says still to reach agreement on supporting UK PM May's government

FILE PHOTO: Leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) Arlene Foster stands with newly elected Members of Parliament (MP's) in Belfast, Northern Ireland, June 9, 2017.Liam McBurney

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party said on Sunday it had held positive talks with British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives about supporting its minority government but an agreement was yet to be reached.

On Saturday, May's office said the DUP had come to an "outline agreement" with the Conservatives, who failed to win a majority in the British parliamentary election on Thursday.

"The talks so far have been positive," it said in a statement. "Discussions will continue next week to work on the details and to reach agreement on arrangements for the new parliament."

Reporting by Amanda Ferguson, Writing by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Conor Humphries

