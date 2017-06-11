Northern Ireland's DUP says still to reach agreement on supporting UK PM May's government

LONDON (Reuters) - Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party said on Sunday it had held positive talks with British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives about supporting its minority government but an agreement was yet to be reached.

On Saturday, May's office said the DUP had come to an "outline agreement" with the Conservatives, who failed to win a majority in the British parliamentary election on Thursday.

"The talks so far have been positive," it said in a statement. "Discussions will continue next week to work on the details and to reach agreement on arrangements for the new parliament."