June 9, 2017 / 9:30 AM / 2 months ago

Northern Ireland's DUP to back PM May in forming government: Sky News

FILE PHOTO: A Democratic Unionist Party election poster is seen in Belfast, Northern Ireland May 18, 2017.Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) will back Prime Minister Theresa May's ruling Conservatives in forming a government after an inconclusive election, Sky News reported on Friday.

With no clear winner emerging from Thursday's election, a wounded May has signaled she would fight on. Support from Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) would allow her Conservatives to reach the 326 seats needed for a majority in parliament.

The DUP does not believe there is a need for a formal coalition deal, Sky News reported.

Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by William James

